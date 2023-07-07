Do It Like That: TXT and Jonas Brothers drop summer track collab music video; Watch

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers finally dropped the official music video of Do It Like That on July 7. The wait is over because the Do It Like That music video is available for all the fans and the reactions are amazing. From concept photos, and crazy dance moves to catchy lyrics, this summer song already taking over the hearts and charts.

TXT's Do It Like That music video

The highly anticipated release of TOMORROW X TOGETHER and The Jonas Brothers' Do It Like That is already receiving so much love and positive reactions from fans and listeners. The summer song creates a fun and chill vibe for young people in love. The song is in full English but it still maintains the original aura that TOMORROW X TOGETHER radiates, while The Jonas Brothers also shine throughout. The choreography fits the song so well.

The music video is not extravagant however it still keeps you captivated till the end as the two groups vibe with the dance-pop. As the boys Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai promised that this track would be filled with refreshing energy and cool lyrics, the song is indeed the way they described it.

Fans' Reaction to Do It Like That

As TOMORROW X TOGETHER put out their collaboration song Do It Like That with The Jonas Brothers, fans rushed to watch the music video and flooded with loving comments. Fans jump in happiness as they watch TOMORROW X TOGETHER and Jonas Brothers fall in love in the music video. The song has already entered the Top 10 in Korean music song charts as TXT set the vibe right with this energizing single. Fans are streaming Do It Like That not just because their favorite idols are back with a summer hit but also because they are already loving the song so much. Fans of TOMORROW X TOGETHER are going feral over Huening Kai's cuteness and Yeonjun's ginger hair as they trend Do It Like That on Twitter.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER's future schedule

TXT is all set to create history at one of the biggest music festivals in the world, Lollapalooza as the five boys will headline the show. They will be performing at the festival between August 3-6, 2023. TOMORROW X TOGETHER started their world tour ACT: SWEET MIRAGE on March 23 and covered over 13 cities from the United States, Japan, and South Korea. The boys will be back on the scene in August to perform in Indonesia and the Philippines, more shows to the world tour are likely to be added.

