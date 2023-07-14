Do not touch: TWICE’s MISAMO (Mina, Sana, Momo) present new versions of themselves in sultry MV

On July 14, JYP Entertainment released the debut MV Do not touch from MISAMO’s album Masterpiece! 'Do Not Touch' is a R&B genre song that features the three individuals' unique charms, varieties, and development. The phrase "Do not touch" is used in the song, which was written by JYP's representative producer J.Y Park. It expresses that artworks in art museums should not be touched and that they are like art. The verses of the feature part of the tune, "Yes you can watch me because you love me/Yet you can't touch me/assuming you love me/Say something that you need to see."

TWICE’s MISAMO (Mina, Sana, Momo):

In the music video, Mina, Sana, and Momo's stunning visuals, which transmit an exquisite emanation, as well as vivid foundations and outfits guide watchers to a universe of great work of art. The title of MISAMO's debut album, Masterpiece, demonstrates the fans' high expectations for MISAMO's first album as a group and their aspirations for an album of comparable quality. Counting the title track 'Do Not Touch', 'Behind The Curtain', 'Marshmallow', 'Funny Valentine', 'It's Not Easy for You'- a sum of 7 tracks were incorporated in the album, including 'Bouquet'. Momo, Mina, and Sana contributed by taking part in the verses for tracks 4, 5, and 6, separately. TWICE's MISAMO will hold a showcase for the arrival of their first mini-album on July 22nd and 23rd in Tokyo and meet their Japanese fans.

TWICE’s MISAMO- Marshmallow:

Before the Japanese mini album Masterpiece was officially released, the b-side songs were first released by the first unit of K-pop girl group TWICE, MISAMO. Mina, Sana, and Momo, three Japanese members of MISAMO, formed the group. The group name was made by taking the main letter of each member's name. Previously, they released an MV for Marshmallow, a b-side from Masterpiece. 'Marshmallow' is a track with hip-hop components added to the lovely instrumental. The lyrics encourage fans to find their nature and love themselves, instilling a sense of optimism in them. In the music video, Mina, Sana, and Momo changed into part-time workers, influencers, artists, and assistants, separately.

