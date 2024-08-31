Do You Like Brahms turns 4: Exploring how Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae's characters mirror reality of youth in melodrama

Do You Like Brahms? is a romance melodrama featuring Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae. The drama beautifully showcases the universal struggle to find oneself while also fulfilling ambitions despite several challenges. The story and the characters deeply resonate with every youth. As the drama celebrates 4 years of its release, here is why Park Eun Bin and Kim Min Jae's characters are relatable in Do You Like Brahms?

Park Eun Bin as Chae Song Ah

Park Eun Bin plays the female protagonist Chae Song Ah. Her character is very relatable because she showcases the struggles many face while pursuing their dreams against the odds. She entered the world of music and violin in her late 20s which is considered quite late when compared to her peers who started off early.

Hence Song Ah feels inadequate and uncertain while also often questioning whether she belongs in a world dominated by prodigies. For Song Ah, hard work is the only way to achieve her dreams. Her journey reflects the inner turmoil of balancing passion with societal expectations, as she navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of the highly competitive music world. While she has self-doubt as she chases her aspirations, she is determined to take on the challenges and do the best she can under the circumstances.

Kim Min Jae as Park Joon Young

Kim Min Jae plays the male protagonist Park Joon Young. His character showcases the struggles of fulfilling expectations while grappling with personal desires. Joon Young is a gifted pianist burdened by his success. Not to anyone's surprise, he becomes torn between his passion for music and the pressures placed on him by his family and society.

He has a gentle and introspective nature which reflects the internal conflict of someone who feels trapped by the weight of others' dreams rather than his own. Additionally, he also struggles with self-worth and the fear of disappointing those he cares about. The drama shows his journey to finding authenticity and happiness, as he navigates the complexities of love, ambition, and more.

More about Do You Like Brahms?

The SBS drama Do You Like Brahms was released on August 31, 2020, and went on to air till October 20, 2020. The drama was directed by Jo Young Min who is also known for The Interest of Love and Everything and Nothing. Ryu Bo Ri wrote the script. She also wrote for Trolley, Mothers and Everything and Nothing.

Park Eun Bin, Kim Min Jae, Park Ji Hyun and Kim Sung Cheol took on the main roles in the drama.

The romance melodrama explores the lives of budding musicians. It tells Song Ah's story who studies business but later goes against her family's wishes and chooses to take up music as a career. She gets accepted into the music major at her university.

She is seven years older than most of her peers as she gets a late start in the field. She struggles with her new academic life and works as hard as she can. She comes across the music prodigy Joon Young who has been playing the piano since he was 6. The two realize that they have more in common than they thought and find comfort with each other as they also navigate their dreams and futures.

