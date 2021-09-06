Do you think THIS beloved character's death in Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 was justified or unnecessary? VOTE

If you've been hibernating and are yet to watch Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1, which dropped on September 3, here's your major *SPOILERS ALERT*; so don't say I didn't warn you! While fans were still grieving over Nairobi's (Alba Flores) gruesome death last season, Ep 5 of the latest Money Heist instalment packed a sorrowful punch as everyone's beloved character, Tokyo, sacrificed herself to be The Professor (Álvaro Morte) and her squad's guardian angel.

In Money Heist Part 5 Volume 1 Ep 5, after being brutally shot by a sniper, Tokyo realised her unfortunate fate and instead saw to it that Denver (Jaime Lorente) and Manila (Belén Cuesta) were safe from the mess made. While Denver, Manila and even Rio (Miguel Herrán), who tried to drill an escape route for his love from a floor below, tried their best to save her, Tokyo knew her time was up. In one last epic hurrah, Tokyo took the blatantly hated Gandia (José Manuel Poga) with her, at the assistance of many grenades. The Professor was left grief-stricken, especially when Tokyo thanked him for saving her and helping in her metaphorical rebirth. Sergio's genuine, shock-induced expression was basically a unanimous "grieving" emotion felt by fans across the globe about Tokyo's death.

For some, the death will be considered as a brave act of valour from a bada*s character like Tokyo, who wormed her way into millions and millions of fans. The fact that she was against the idea of a death while rotting in prison and would rather die on her own terms is one of the many reasons why we all adore Tokyo so much.

However, the fact that she was the true hero of Money Heist, with her narration taking center stage, it will be bittersweet to see Tokyo not reigning supreme at the end of the heist. Many thought or hoped she would make it out alive and, according to a popular Money Heist fan theory, that she was narrating the two heists to Nairobi's son Axel, Stockholm (Esther Acebo) and Denver's son Cincinnati and Raquel's daughter Paula (Naia Guz). Alas, such was not the case!

The Money Heist "holy trinity" of deaths, with Berlin (Pedro Alonso), Nairobi and now, Tokyo, is something fans are not going to forget, even after Money Heist bids farewell on December 3 with Part 5 Volume 2. This time, it won't just be "For Nairobi!," but will be, "For Nairobi and Tokyo!"

