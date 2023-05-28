Doctor Cha along with its actors Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul continue to top most buzzworthy lists

Medical comedy drama ‘Doctor Cha’ has been climbing the popularity charts week after week ever since it first premiered on April 15. Led by Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Chul, Myung Se Bin, and Min Woo Hyuk, the show follows a full-time housewife as she returns to her career after a gap of 20 years.

Doctor Cha ruling over ongoing K-dramas

According to the latest reports, ‘Doctor Cha’ continued to grab the top rank in the most buzzworthy K-dramas list for the third week of May. It is the drama’s third consecutive week to come out on top of the ranking after an initial slower start. SBS’ ‘Dr. Romantic 2’ also maintained its second spot on the list, followed by tvN’s ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’, JTBC’s ‘The Good Bad Mother’, and KBS2’s ‘My Perfect Stranger’.

The top 10 K-dramas in the most buzzworthy list for the third week of May:

Doctor Cha (JTBC)

Dr. Romantic 3 (SBS)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 (tvN)

The Good Bad Mother (JTBC)

My Perfect Stranger (KBS2)

The Real Has Come! (KBS2)

Family (tvN)

Joseon Attorney (MBC)

Woman in a Veil (KBS2)

Oh! Youngsim (ENA)

Uhm Jung Hwa continues to be the favorite K-drama cast member

Acting as the new resident in the same hospital as her husband and son, Uhm Jung Hwa is a boss who takes charge of her own life after a life-threatening incident in ‘Doctor Cha’. Once again for the third week of May, she continued to reign over the most buzzworthy cast members list, followed by Kim Myung Chul who acts as Seo In Ho, her husband, in the show. Actors Myung Se Bin grabbed the no. 7 spot and Min Woo Hyuk came in at No. 8. The third place was taken by ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’s Lee Dong Wook.

Check out the top 10 list of most buzzworthy actors for the last week:

Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)

Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Cha)

Lee Dong Wook (Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938)

Lee Do Hyun (The Good Bad Mother)

Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 3)

Kim So Yeon (Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938)

Myung Se Bin (Doctor Cha)

Min Woo Hyuk (Doctor Cha)

Kim Bum (Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938)

Ra Mi Ran (The Good Bad Mother)

