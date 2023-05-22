Doctor Cha continues to be fan favorite; Drama and actors rule over most buzzworthy rankings

Ongoing K-drama Doctor Cha has once again reigned over its competitors. According to the latest rankings of the week’s most buzzworthy dramas and actors, the JTBC drama starring Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Chul, Myung Se Bin, and Min Woo Hyuk, is leading as the most popular show for the second week of May. Check out the full list below.

Must Buzzworthy Drama: Doctor Cha

Maintaining its spot, the medical comedy drama ranked number 1 as the most buzzworthy for the second week of May. Following it were SBS’ ‘Dr. Romantic 3’, and tvN’s ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’, to complete the top 3. Check out the full list below.

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy K-dramas for second week of May

Doctor Cha (JTBC)

Dr. Romantic 3 (SBS)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938 (tvN)

The Good Bad Mother (JTBC)

Pale Moon (ENA)

My Perfect Stranger (KBS2)

The Real Has Come! (KBS2)

Family (tvN)

Joseon Attorney (MBC)

Woman in a Veil (KBS2

Must Buzzworthy Actor: Doctor Cha’s Uhm Jung Hwa

Notably, it was leading lady, actress Uhm Jung Hwa who takes up the titular character of Cha Jeong Suk on the show, took the 1st spot as the most buzz generating actor for the charting week. Following is actor Kim Byung Chul who takes on the role of her husband, Seo In Ho. Meanwhile, actors Myung Se Bin and Min Woo Hyuk grabbed the spots at No.7 and 9, respectively. ‘Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938’s Lee Dong Wook completed the top 3 rankings.

Top 10 Most Buzzworthy K-drama actors for second week of May

Uhm Jung Hwa (Doctor Cha)

Kim Byung Chul (Doctor Cha)

Lee Dong Wook (Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938)

Kim So Yeon (Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938)

Lee Do Hyun (The Good Bad Mother)

Ahn Hyo Seop (Dr. Romantic 3)

Myung Se Bin (Doctor Cha)

Kim Seo Hyung (Pale Moon)

Min Woo Hyuk (Doctor Cha)

Ahn Eun Jin (The Good Bad Mother)

About Doctor Cha

The K-drama follows a woman named Cha Jeong Suk who decides to return to her medical career after a break of 20 years. She ends up working at the same hospital as her cheating husband and her fellow-resident son.

