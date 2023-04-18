Doctor Cha Ep 1-2 Review: Uhm Jung Hwa and Kim Byung Chul present equal parts comedy and chaos

Name: Doctor Cha

Premiere date: 15 April 2023

Cast: Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Chul, Myung Se Bin, Min Woo Hyuk

Director: Kim Dae Jin, Kim Jung Wook

Writer: Jung Yeo Rang

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Medical

No. of Episodes: 16

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Doctor Cha Storyline

The Netflix show premiered on April 15 and presents a fun new storyline with well known actors as leads. Cha Jung Sook, played by Uhm Jung Hwa, is a housewife and a mother of two children. However, she is so much more than what her husband Seo In Ho, played by Kim Byung Chul, has her believing. After leaving her residency program for 20 years following her successful medical student days, she decides to return to her career. A near-death experience has her realise the value of her own life and decides to live to the fullest by exploring her talents. This sees her changing from a housewife to a new resident at the hospital her husband is a chief surgeon at.

Initial opinion on Doctor Cha

The show starts off with a bang and instantly inserts you into the life of Cha Jung Sook. She’s proud of her work for the last 20 years have raised two children and has done everything possible to keep her husband and demanding mother-in-law happy. However, she seems to have paid no attention to her own needs and ambitions, always being insulted by her husband who happens to have cheated on her for a long time. The main reason why viewers will turn in favour of Uhm Jung Hwa’s character is because of the blatant infidelity of her husband. However, they will stay for her determination and the romantic arc she will likely develop with another doctor who seems to value her.

Actor Min Woo Hyuk plays Roy Kim, a dashing general surgeon who ends up being Cha Jung Sook’s knight in shining armour. When she comes down with a liver problem needing a transplant and notices the hesitance of her husband, she finds comfort in Roy Kim’s wise words and caring personality.

The turning point for the show

As Cha Jung Sook decides to turn her life around and ends up back to her medical career, she finds herself in the same hospital as her son, applying for a residency. The comic arc of the show is very upfront and makes you take the happenings less seriously. It makes you curious about the lead actors’ future on the show as well as about how the story will change.

If you’re looking for something hilarious and inspiring at the same time, this is your pick. We really like how lighthearted but meaningful the show is and will return to tune in next week!

