Doctor Cha star Uhm Jung Hwa to reportedly lead upcoming revenge thriller drama The Wife

On August 28, a South Korean media outlet reported that Uhm Jung Hwa has been offered the role of Eun Bak Sae in the upcoming KBS drama The Wife. The drama follows a woman who lives a false life with a false name. The revenge thriller drama shows the woman who lives in her personal hell surrounded by desire for revenge and her past that is littered with horrific incidents. Uhm Jung Hwa’s side has not yet confirmed her as a cast member of the show.

Doctor Cha’s Uhm Jung Hwa’s role in The Wife:

Eun Bak Sae is someone who is perfect from the outside. She achieved perfect SAT scores, attended the prestigious Seoul National University and lives as a successful writer. She is also a mother to a sweet child. To other people, she is the best person who has been handed the best life but the truth is a lot darker. Living a fake life with a fake name, also she does on her own time is reliving her past incidents like a horror show with no pause button. She suffers every day but does not let that show in front of even the closest people in her life. She lives scared that one day her past will catch up to her or worse, it will affect her child as well.

About Uhm Jung Hwa:

Uhm Jung Hwa has shown her versatility in various dramas and films like Marriage Is A Crazy Thing, Princess Aurora and Dancing Queen. In South Korea, she has been given the moniker of ‘Korean Madonna’ for her influence in both the drama and music world. While she spent the 90s taking over the music industry, she spent the 2000s sharpening her acting skills. She has also acted in films/dramas like Singles, Seducing Mr. Perfect and Haeundae. She made her comeback in the acting career after many years with Our Blues in 2022. Her last role in Doctor Cha brought her even more attention as she portrayed the titular role in the best way possible. fans are excited to see her in a revenge drama!

