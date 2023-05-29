Episode 13 and 14 of Doctor Cha starring Uhm Jung Hwa, Kim Byung Chul and others has crossed 14 percent ratings, which is a rise from the previous weeks. It is also a great sign for them as they go ahead with the finale week. Ahn Jae Hyun, Baek Jin Hee starrer The Real Has Come! has crossed 20 percent and Tale Of Nine-Tailed 1938 gained 6.8 percent in average ratings.

Doctor Cha’s latest episodes:

The divorce notice Cha Jung Sook received shocked her entire family. Cha Jung Sook made it abundantly clear that he had no intention of altering Seo In Ho's decision by kneeling down and pleading for her forgiveness. Cha Jung Sook's heart was hard to change for Seo In-ho. He left a message in Cha Jung Sook's dorm, "You are like the salt of my life," and hung salt bread there. He also asked her, "Are you sleeping...?" expressing his desperate feelings late at night. Cha Jung Sook and Seo In Ho had to deal with unanticipated factors. Myung Se Bin, who played Choi Seung Hee, became Oh Deok Rye's professor. The viewers understood that she betrayed herself for her son, but Seo In Ho was terrified that Oh Deok Rye would learn all of his secrets because he remembered Choi Seung Hee's warning that he should be punished at least once.

Kim Byung Chul:

Kim Byung Chul assumes the part of Search engine optimization In Ho, the spouse of Cha Jung Sook (played by Uhm Jung Hwa) and head of colon and rectal medical procedure. Kim Byung Chul's ability to switch effortlessly between seriousness, joy, and shamelessness has earned him favorable reviews, and the ratings keep rising with each new episode. Beginning with the primary episode rating of 4.9% and outperforming 18%, Kim Byung Chul made a beguiling lowlife by depicting Website design enhancement In Ho, a 'terrible spouse' who despises yet can't detest, with fantastic level-controlling acting. He has acted in dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Goblin, Mr. Sunshine and SKY Castle.

