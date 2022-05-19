‘Doctor Lawyer’ 3rd Teaser OUT: So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok & Im Soo Hyang have an intense face off

MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor Lawyer', which will be aired for the first time on June 3, released the third teaser starring So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok and Im Soo Hyang. The storm-like story and development surrounding the three main characters So Ji Sub (Han Yi Han), Shin Sung Rok (Jaden Lee), and Im Soo Hyang (Geum Seok Young), the brilliant actors in them, stand out, capturing the eyes and hearts of prospective viewers.

The 3rd teaser for 'Doctor Lawyer' begins with the desperate cry of So Ji Sub. “Are you afraid?” breaks the glass while shouting, “I’m afraid I’ll tell you everything,” and an eerie voice is heard saying, “Try it, if you want to die without even a sound.” Soon, So Ji Sub is imprisoned in a prison uniform and subjected to harsh assaults. Words such as “Wealth and Power” and “The Broken Truth” make the fate of So Ji Sub feel more dramatic. However, So Ji Sub's counterattack begins immediately. He's going back to becoming a lawyer.

Then, two other main characters who will join the raging development of 'Doctor Lawyer' will appear. First of all, Mr. Shin Sung Rok creates a fatal and dangerous atmosphere. He kisses women intensely and smiles even after being splashed with water. “Do you know the best way to divide meat without arguing? It is to prepare a sufficient amount of meat to satisfy everyone,” he said meaningfully, drawing attention. Above all, through the tight confrontation with So Ji Sub, the curiosity about his identity increases.

Im Soo Hyang's wretchedness cannot be overlooked. Prosecutor Im Soo Hyang, who stood in court looking at the protest scene with an expressionless expression as if she had intentionally concealed her emotions, said, “I will make sure that they are properly punished this time. These murderers in doctors' disguise," she murmurs.

Meanwhile, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor Lawyer' will premiere on Friday, June 3.

