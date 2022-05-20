‘Doctor Lawyer’ Group Poster OUT: So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, Im Soo Hyang, Lee Joo Bin & more introduced

On May 20, a group poster with all the main cast members of 'Doctor Lawyer' was released. The overwhelming expressive power and energy of the three main characters, the distinct personalities of each character, and the actors regardless of generation who perfectly expressed these distinct characters, rob people of attention.

At the center of the 'Doctor Lawyer' group poster is So Ji Sub, who is a doctor and lawyer in the drama. So Ji Sub, who is wearing a doctor's gown and staring at the camera with sharp eyes, has a strong charisma. To the left of So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok with a meaningful smile stands. As much as he takes on a character wrapped in a veil in the drama, it is fatal yet intriguing. Also to the right of So Ji Sub is Im Soo Hyang in a prosecutor uniform. Im Soo Hyang's wretched eyes and resolute expression make her look forward to her acting transformation.

Above all, the magnificent feeling and the overwhelming aspects of the actors induce admiration. It is expected how powerful 'Doctor Lawyer' will be, with so many actors gathered in one place, and how special the synergy that these actors will complete. It is immediately clear why 'Doctor Lawyer' is considered as the most anticipated work in the first half of 2022 even before it airs.

So Ji Sub takes on the role of Han Yi Han who was an elite surgeon. He graduated at the top of the best medical school in South Korea and he specialized in two departments: general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. One surgery changed his life. Four years later, Han Yi Han works as a lawyer, specializing in medical litigation. He also tries to uncover the truth behind the death of his former patient. For his trials, Han Yi Han defends victims and tries to punish those that commit medical malpractice and negligence.

Meanwhile, MBC's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Doctor Lawyer', the most anticipated work in the first half of 2022, will premiere on June 3.

