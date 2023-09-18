Doctor Romantic star Kim Min Jae shares heartfelt message with fans on military enlistment day; SEE PIC

Kim Min Jae known for his superb acting skills in K-dramas like Dali & Cocky Prince, Doctor Romantic, Do You Like Brahms, and more will be enlisting in the South Korean military today to serve as an active duty soldier after receiving basic training. The actor plans to serve in the Army Military Band. Before enlisting, he took out time to share a heartfelt message with all the fans.

Kim Min Jae’s message to the fans ahead of military enlistment

Ahead of military enlistment, Kim Min Jae shared with his fans, "I feel very sad and regretful when I think about not being able to see you all for a while, but I am also excited and grateful because I think I will be able to experience and learn more through my military service." He continued, " I will not forget the precious concerns you have given me and will return as a stronger and richer person, becoming an actor Kim Min Jae who repays your love." He took to his Instagram to share a story where he wrote in Korean 'I will be back in good health!! (saluting emoji)’

Kim Min Jae's recent activities

Doctor Romantic was the last drama Kim Min Jae completed ahead of his military enlistment. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2023 K-drama titled Bloodhounds starring Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi. He also hosted his first fan meeting in Seoul on August 5. The event was titled Telepathy: words I Wanted To Say, Days I Want To See You where he showcased different performances and interacted with fans. He also went to support his co-actor Lee Sung Kyung at her Be Closer fan meeting and was seen enjoying the event as much as she did.

Check out some of the moments from his first fan meeting below!

