Doctor Romantic’s Han Suk Kyu in talks to lead 14 billion KRW thriller The Intimate Traitor

Han Suk Kyu has reportedly been cast in the lineup for MBC’s upcoming thriller drama in the lead role. With a staggering production cost of 14 billion KRW, this drama is set to captivate the genre, promising audiences a gripping narrative, stellar performances, and a visual spectacle like never before.

Han Suk Kyu takes on the lead role in The Intimate Traitor, returns to MBC after 30 years

Han Suk Kyu has been cast as the main character in the upcoming series The Intimate Traitor, as per a Star News report on November 16, with filming set to commence in March 2024. This marks his return to MBC after 30 years, following his last drama with the network, Seoul Moon, which concluded in 1994. There's anticipation surrounding whether Han Suk Kyu, known for the success of Seoul's Moon, will achieve another hit with The Intimate Traitor.

Han Suk Kyu made his debut in the 22nd KBS Voice Actor Drama Society in 1990, then transitioned to a talent, re-debuting in MBC's 20th open recruiting in 1991. His impressive career spans movies like Green Fish, Connection, Christmas in August, Shiri, and Berlin, and dramas including Sons and Daughters, Deep-Rooted Tree, and Doctor Romantic. According to MBC, 'they are positively reviewing the programming of The Intimate Traitor.'

Plot of The Intimate Tratior

The Intimate Traitor is a psychological thriller unraveling the ethical quandary faced by Korea's top profiler upon uncovering his daughter's connection to a murder. The script will be penned by Han A Young, recipient of the excellence award at the 2021 MBC Drama Script Contest, while the directorial helm will be led by Song Yeon Hwa, known for her contributions to MBC dramas such as Red Sleeves and Wild Boar Hunting. With a substantial production budget of 14 billion won, this pre-production venture has garnered significant attention, even piquing the interest of MBC itself.

Han Suk Kyu's return to MBC, combined with an engaging plot and exceptional visual aesthetics, elevates the drama to a must-see for viewers looking for a thrilling and immersive television experience. The shooting for the drama will start next year in March. It is planned to premiere in the second half of 2024.

