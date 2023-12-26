Doctor Slump new poster: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are rivals who find solace in each other
Doctor Slump featuring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik is all geared up for its release in January 2024. Here is a look at the new poster.
Doctor Slump is an upcoming romantic comedy which will be starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik as the leads. The main couple of the series is raising expectations of fans as the two actors will be seen together on screen for the first time in 10 years since The Heirs. This project would mark Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years.
Doctor Slump poster unveiled
On December 26, JTBC revealed a new poster for Doctor Slump starring Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye. The poster reveals that even though Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye would be playing rivals who find comfort in each other's company in the darkest time. The plot would be discussing the very relatable theme of slump in one's career and passion.
More about Doctor Slump
The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).
The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more.
Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST.
