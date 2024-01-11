Doctor Slump new stills: Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are exhausted medical professionals finding solace

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye are seen as two medical professionals experiencing burnout in the new stills unveiled from their highly anticipated drama, Doctor Slump. The upcoming rom-com K-drama is set to hit the screens on January 27.

Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s new stills from Doctor Slump are out

JTBC has released new stills for its much-awaited upcoming drama Doctor Slump, which stars Park Hyung Sik, who will play Yeo Jung Woo, a successful plastic surgeon whose career is jeopardized by an unusual medical accident and Park Shin Hye, who will play Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist suffering from burnout syndrome.

In the newly released first still, set in a picturesque backdrop, the two are seen standing opposite each other in a gray school uniform with an awkward expression, possibly sharing a notebook.

Swiftly transitioning to the next still, possibly from a few years later, set on what seems to be a terrace with plants, Park Hyung Sik is seen sporting a casual fit while Park Shin Hye dorns a formal outfit. Similar to the initial picture, the two main protagonists are seen sharing an uncomfortable look at each other.

Finally, in the last still released, which has a backdrop similar to the second picture, they are seen giving each other a comforting smile as they stand facing one another from a distance, donning casual outfits.

More details about Doctor Slump

Doctor Slump is a romantic comedy about two ex-rivals who reconcile and unexpectedly become one another's light amid the darkest time of their lives. Park Hyung Sik will portray Yeo Jung Woo, a successful plastic surgeon whose career is jeopardized by a bizarre medical event, while Park Shin Hye will play Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist suffering from burnout syndrome.

Nam Ha Neul, played by Park Shin Hye, was engrossed in her studies as a student and is now immersed in her profession as a doctor. She possesses high brilliance and obstinate tenacity. Nam Ha Neul, who has led a "boring" life of solely studying and working, chooses to improve her life after reflecting on her history.

Meanwhile, Yeo Jung Woo, portrayed by Park Hyung Sik had a smooth sailing existence from his school days as the top student to his time as a star doctor, but he is unexpectedly driven to the edge of a cliff by a strange medical malpractice disaster.

Doctor Slump is slated for a global premiere on January 27.

