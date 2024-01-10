Doctor Slump new stills: Park Shin Hye portrays a fiercely workaholic doctor in dire need of a break

Doctor Slump JTBC's upcoming medical drama offered a sneak peek of Park Shin Hye ahead of its premiere. The romantic comedy follows two former rivals who unexpectedly become each other's support during a challenging period.

Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Yeo Jung Woo, a successful plastic surgeon facing a crisis, and Park Shin Hye portrays Nam Ha Neul, an anesthesiologist dealing with burnout syndrome.

Park Shin Hye’s stills for Doctor Slump

In the newly released stills for Doctor Slump, Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye) is seen immersed in her fellowship at a university hospital. Juggling a hectic schedule, she devotes herself tirelessly to her patients, leaving little time for self-care. The exhaustion from her demanding and repetitive life is vividly conveyed through her facial expression, offering a glimpse into the challenges she faces in the medical world.

Another still from the series captures Nam Ha Neul walking the streets in her scrubs, tears in her eyes, hinting at a troubling event. In another scene, she is shown in an unfamiliar place that resembles a therapist's office, wearing an anxious expression with a complex mix of emotions on her face. These stills raise viewers' curiosity about the circumstances that led Nam Ha Neul to hit the brakes on her fast-paced workaholic life.

With exceptional intelligence and determined perseverance, Nam Ha Neul, portrayed by Park Shin Hye, was deeply engrossed in her studies as a student. Now, as a doctor, her focus remains fully immersed in her work. Recognizing a "boring" life centered around studying and working, Nam Ha Neul decides to transform her life after reflecting on her past experiences.

More about Doctor Slump

Park Shin Hye revealed that she believes everyone goes through a slump at least once in their life, acknowledging that she has personally experienced such a phase. This personal connection allowed her to empathize with the emotions her character, Ha Neul, goes through. Given her history of working on thriller and mystery genre projects, Park Shin Hye expressed a desire to present viewers with a storyline rooted in the mundane and everyday life, aiming to bring a sense of healing to the audience.

The actress further shared that in preparation for her role, she consulted with a psychiatrist who emphasized that experiencing depression doesn't necessarily mean being lethargic and listless all day. It can involve a surge of emotions and a temporary struggle to overcome difficulties. Park Shin Hye aimed to portray these nuanced aspects in her performance. Her goal was to authentically depict the journey of Ha Neul, who initially feels listless and anxious but finds healing through her family and Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik). Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27 at 10:30 PM KST, 7:00 PM IST.

