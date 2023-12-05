Doctor Slump: Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik starrer rom-com confirms release date
Doctor Slump featuring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik is all geared up for its release in January 2024. The release dates were confirmed by the network. Check here.
-
Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik reunite after 10 years for Doctor Slump
-
Doctor Slump is set to premiere on January 27
Doctor Slump is an upcoming romantic comedy that will feature Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik as the leads. The main couple of the series is raising expectations of fans as the two actors will be seen together on screen for the first time in 10 years since The Heirs. This project would mark Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years. Here are all the details revealed so far.
Doctor Slump starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik announces release date
On December 5, JTBC announced that Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik's much-awaited romantic comedy Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST. The network unveiled pictures from the script read and the caption read, "A combination that heals just by watching." The exciting new drama will be released soon and fans are eagerly waiting to see the actors’ chemistry together.
More about Doctor Slump
Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik would be coming together for the first time since 2010’s The Heirs. This power pairing has created hype around the JTBC drama. Doctor Slump will also be Park Hyung Sik's first romance comedy in six years. Both actors have already proved their strengths in this genre in the past. Park Shin Hye has featured in dramas like The Heirs and Pinocchio and Park Hyung Sik has worked in projects like Stong Girl Bong Soon and High Society.
Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.
The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).
