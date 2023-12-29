Doctor Slump teaser 2: Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik brighten each others' lives in darkest times

Doctor Slump is an upcoming romantic comedy which will be starring Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik as the leads. The main couple of the series is raising expectations of fans as the two actors will be seen together on screen for the first time in 10 years since The Heirs. This project would mark Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years.

Doctor Slump teaser 2

On December 29, JTBC released the second teaser for their upcoming romantic comedy Doctor Slump. In teaser 2, Park Hyung Sik to Park Shin Hye that his life is very salty but she is sweet so it feels like having a salt candy. Hearing this Park Shin Hye's character is also puzzled. Her narration following that says that in the worst time of a slump, she reunited with Park Hyung Sik. The two actors will be playing rivals who come closer as they face a career slump.

More on Doctor Slump

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).

Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama.

The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jung who has previously also worked on Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, Find Me in Your Memory, A Daughter Just Like You and more. The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more.

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST.

