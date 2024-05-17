Doctor Slump's Park Shin Hye shares PICS from dinner with long-time friend EXO's D.O.; supports Mars album release

Park Shin Hye and D.O.'s friendship has long been popular among fans, and to their delight, the actress has dropped adorable photos of them on Instagram from their dinner date, as well as uniquely promoting his album Mars.

Park Shin Hye and D.O.’s cute picture showcasing their bond

On May 16, Doctor Slump actress Park Shin Hye updated her fans by sharing pictures of their dinner outing on Instagram. Park Shin Hye captioned the photos, “It’s been a while, I had dinner with Mendo. A whole bunch of heartfelt stories. But personally, the songs in this album #mars are so good.”

Park Shin Hye and D.O.'s friendship began in 2016 when they appeared together in My Annoying Brother. They've remained excellent friends ever since and still occasionally meet. D.O. also sang alongside artist Crush at Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's wedding.

More about Park Shin Hye and D.O.

Park Shin Hye is a South Korean actress, singer, and model affiliated with S.A.L.T Entertainment. She hails from Songpa District in Seoul, South Korea. Her journey in the entertainment industry commenced with her appearance in the music video Flower by singer Lee Seung Hwan, followed by extensive training in singing, dancing, and acting. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Upon graduating from Youngpa Girls' High School, she pursued her academic endeavors at Chung-Ang University while nurturing her acting career. In 2016, she successfully completed her studies at Chung-Ang University, earning a degree in theater.

Advertisement

Park Shin Hye garnered acclaim, winning the Most Popular Actress award at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in the film Cyrano Agency in 2010. Adding a personal note, her older brother, Park Shin Won, is a guitarist and composer. On January 22, 2022, she tied the knot with fellow actor Choi Tae Joon.

Meanwhile, Doh Kyung Soo, widely known by his stage name D.O., is a versatile South Korean singer, actor, and integral member of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO.

His acting career commenced with Cart, where he not only made his debut but also lent his vocals to the movie's OST with the track Crying Out. His small-screen debut in the SBS drama It's Okay, That's Love garnered praise for his performance, earning him a nomination for the Best New Actor award at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards. His portrayal in My Annoying Brother also earned him the Best New Actor accolade at the Blue Dragon Awards.

In July 2021, D.O. embarked on his solo career with the release of his first extended play, Empathy, accompanied by its lead single, Rose. In October 2023, ahead of his contract expiration with SM Entertainment in November 2023, it was announced that Doh Kyung Soo would part ways and establish the company SooSoo Entertainment alongside a longtime manager to oversee his solo activities and acting pursuits while his engagements with EXO would remain under SM Entertainments's management.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Shin Hye in Doctor Slump, Kim Tae Ri in Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and more: 5 actresses in 30s who aced high school roles