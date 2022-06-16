Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio & more: Which iconic Lee Jong Suk drama would you like to see a 2022 version of?

South Korean actor Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2005 as a runway model, making him the youngest male model to debut in Seoul Fashion Week’s Seoul Collection program. He went on to officially debut as an actor in 2021, through the television series ‘Prosecutor Princess’.

His role in ‘Secret Garden’ (2010) started to bring him recognition, which increased following his role in ‘High Kick Season 3’ (2011). Lee Jong Suk got his breakout role through ‘School 2013’, which also brought him his first acting award. Since then, the actor went on to add a slew of notable works to his roster, including ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’ (2013), ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014), ‘Pinocchio’ (2014), ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (2017), ‘The Hymn of Death’ (2018), ‘Romance Is a Bonus Book’ (2019) and more.

Lee Jong Suk will be seen next in the MBC drama ‘Big Mouse’ with Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. While we await his return, we’ve put together a fun poll. Which of Lee Jong Suk’s iconic dramas would you like to see a 2022 version of? Take part in our poll and share your pick with us!

Take the poll, below: