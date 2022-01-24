‘The Doctors’ star Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon CONFIRMED as leads in new SBS drama

SBS's new drama 'Police Station Next to Fire Station' is about the police catching criminals and the firefighting team putting out fires. It is a first in Korea to depict a story in which the police and fire departments jointly respond to fierce scenes of crime, disaster and emergency. Kim Rae Won, Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon have a unique presence.

First, Kim Rae Won, who returned to SBS six years after the hit drama 'Doctors', which recorded the highest viewership rating of 21.6%, took on the role of Jinho Gae, a passionate detective who always catches on quickly. Although he is often misunderstood because of his harsh eyes and harsh tone, he has sharp sensibility, insight into reading the criminal's mind, and fighting spirit. Kim Rae Won's fiery performance is expected, from action to sharp eyes.Son Ho Jun and Gong Seung Yeon belong to the fire department. Son Ho Jun, who thrilled fans with the news of his return to the drama after a long absence, plays the role of Bong Do Jin, a firefighter who seems cold on the outside, but takes care of those around him and the victims and rushes into the flames without hesitation.

Gong Seung Yeon, who has built up a solid filmography by challenging various genres and characters, takes on the role of Song Seol, a paramedic who touches the heart without missing a small wound. Gong Seung Yeon, who won the Best New Actress award at the 42nd Blue Dragon Film Awards last year for the movie 'Aloners' and received favorable reviews for 'rediscovery', is expected to plant a strong presence once again as a paramedic who does not miss even a small wound this time. .

The new SBS drama 'Police Station Next to Fire Station' is written by Min Ji Eun, who wrote drama 'The Swordsman' series with a strong mania, and director Shin Kyung Soo of 'Nokdu Flower', 'Oh The Mysterious', and 'Six Flying Dragons' will direct. It is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022.

