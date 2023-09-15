Does BLACKPINK's Jennie earn 2.8 billion KRW for each brand endorsement post on social media? Find out

BLACKPINK member Jennie has a huge fan following and it is very much evident given the amount of followers she currently has on social media platforms like Instagram. According to findings by a research institute the BLACKPINK member earns up to 2.8 billion KRW per post.

Jennie earns 2.8 billion KRW per post on Instagram

BLACKPINK member Jennie is known worldwide as a performer for her music and dancing skills. She is also widely popular for her unique fashion sense which has bagged her endorsement deals from huge luxury brand deals. Jennie's impact on her audience is very huge, according to a study conducted by Media Impact Value which turns the data indicating the influence of social media influencers into monetary value. It was reported that the BORN PINK singer earns billions of Korean Wons through social media, especially Instagram. The amount she earns is up to 2.8 billion KRW (approximately 21,07,323 USD) on each post. According to Korean media outlets, the SOLO singer is receiving offers from global companies given her effect as a K-influencer which goes beyond just being a K-pop idol.

Jennie's luxurious vacation in the United States

Previously the singer shared her leisure experience through Instagram which led to netizens giving their input on the amount of money she would have spent. From horse riding to visiting the Arizona Antelope Canyons as well as horse riding, Jennie was seen having the best time there. After making history at the MetLife show for their BORN PINK WORLD TOUR in the United States, BLACKPINK's Jennie took a vacation to Arizona, in the State of Utah. According to an internet user, the fee per night at the resort in Arizona was rather high.

The cost per night during the week was somewhere 4,492 USD (approximately 3,72,925 INR), while the cost per night on weekends is approximately 4,770 USD (approximately 3,96,004). It is also stated that the assessed value of the suites at the premium resort can sometimes reach 7,800 USD (6,47,513 INR).

Disclaimer: The aforementioned earning of the BLACKPINK member Jennie through Instagram is reported by The Joongang.

