Does BTS’ Jin plan to date amid busy K-pop idol life? Kian84 reveals singer’s true off-camera thoughts

BTS’ oldest member, Jin, is known to be honest and upfront about his opinions; however, being a part of the K-pop scene, one may presume that he keeps his thoughts on dating to a politically correct angle. As scrutiny around the singer’s dating life is always on a large scale, Kian84 recently revealed Kim Seokjin’s real take on romantic relationships and whether he would ever be interested in dating without revealing it to his fans. Speaking to Chuu, he shared that the K-pop star sticks to his principles and prefers being honest with his fans.

BTS’ Jin’s real thoughts on dating and marriage revealed

A clip was shared on entertainer and webtoon artist Kian84’s YouTube channel where they exchanged a fun conversation. Speaking with Chuu about the topic of marriage and how it is considered taboo to talk to K-pop stars about it, Kim Hee Min (Kian84’s real name) said, “There are a few [celebrities] like that (who stick to the unspoken no-dating expectation in K-pop). One would be Seokjin-nie! Even when the cameras aren't rolling, he says, ‘No dating, no marriage." When I asked, ‘Why not?’, he said, ‘Because that’s not loyalty towards your fans.’ Then I said, ‘But everyone says that in public, yet in reality, they all date, right?’ and he was like, ‘No, hyung, no, you shouldn’t [do that]’ (lie about your dating life or date in secret).”

Check out the clip below at the 22-minute mark.

Jin and Kian84 appeared on Netflix’s reality bread and breakfast lifestyle show, Kian's Bizarre B&B, alongside Ji Ye Eun and a brief participation from Kwak Joon Bin (KwakTube). They seem to have continued their friendship post the filming, even guesting on Run SeokJin and attending KwakTube’s intimate wedding.

Meanwhile, BTS is all set for their music comeback after three years and nine months on March 20, 2026, with a new full-length album named ARIRANG. The septet will then embark on a world tour spanning 34 cities and 79 stops, starting from their home country. The first concert will be held at the Goyang Stadium on April 9, 2026.

