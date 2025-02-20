Does BTS' Jungkook have solo lightstick? Know about ongoing feud between artists' fans and ARMYs

Fanwars surrounding successful artists are a common phenomenon in the entertainment industry. This time it's regarding one of the biggest boy bands in the world, BTS. As per the latest fan updates on social media, solo lightsticks of the seven members have been circulating online. Numerous solo stans of Jungkook have already purchased the merchandise without trying to verify its authenticity. That has led to a feud between them and the rest of the BTS ARMY.

An Instagram fan account, ARMYwithFUN, has been selling the lightsticks of the individual members. However, it isn't their official merchandise, but the one created by the account owner. She has been under fire for using the boy band to make personal profits. Although fan accounts often sell self-made photocards, t-shirts, and other items featuring the artists, OT7 fans considered selling lightsticks a step too far. They called it "illegal" and asked everyone to report it to the group's management company, HYBE.

Jungkook's lightstick featured his newly unveiled official logo for his upcoming solo projects. Fans considered it "copyright infringement" and wanted the seller of the fake merchandise to face legal action. While one group saw the matter neutrally, another group blamed Jungkook's solo stans for their obsession with the artist. They considered people's obsession with the BTS maknae as "psychotic." They took this opportunity to target Jungkook's fans and even wanted to "bring hate to JK" while pretending that the illegal lightstick selling act was not committed by an OT7 fan but rather by a solo Jungkook stan.

They faced criticism from other fans, who questioned the authenticity of their love for BTS due to their attempt to instigate hate towards one of the members. An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "ARMY's obsession with JK's solos needs to be investigated." He/she wanted the gate to be driven towards the person who made the fake merchandise and not towards the innocent artists, who weren't even aware of the issue.