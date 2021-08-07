Does BTS want to add a new member? The group answers some very important questions in new interview

In a recent interview with WIRED, the boys of BTS sat down to answer some tricky questions. They took on the task of understanding and answering the most frequently searched questions about them. In a fashion that is very known to BTS themselves, they made even the most mundane and the most simple questions, that they do not understand why people would be curious about, sound interesting and funny.

A question that has been thought about and definitely searched about a lot is ‘Does BTS need a new member?’. The team, not flustered at all, gave some very practical answers. Suga responded saying, “I wonder how they will endure and adjust”, making it known that there is a long history that comes with being a part of BTS. V honestly revealed how they would probably all hate it. Jimin and Jungkook went on to funnily add how they had too much stuff and how all the rooms in their house were taken. Leader RM summed it up with, “It’ll be really uncomfortable for us” then added a funny “We do need a beatboxer though” and Jin agreed, calling it cool. Watch the interaction below.

BTS have become synonymous with the number seven, so much so that they named an album after it. The seven members have continued to stay together for a long time, almost a decade for some, and grown into the fine men that they are today. It is with sheer resilience, teamwork and talent that all seven of them bring into the team that has brought them to the top of the world. Through difficulties and success, the members have held as one, that even imagining another person getting added seems like an absurd thought.

We hope the seven boys of BTS continue with their family-like vibe for years to come!

