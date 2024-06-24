'Does she know?': Billie Eilish hilariously reacts to BLACKPINK's Jennie being friends with Yoo Jae Suk, Jo Se Ho

Billie Eilish who is currently staying in South Korea is making appearances on various variety shows as well and meeting her fans in the country. She recently appeared on the major hit show You Quiz on the Block hosted by Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho.

During the show when Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho said that they were close friends with Jennie of BLACKPINK which was met with a hilarious reaction from Billie Eilish.

Billie Eilish says ‘Does she know?’ when Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho say they are close friends with BLACKPINK’s Jennie

On June 23, 2024, KST, ahead of Billie Eilish’s episode premiere on You Quiz On The Block, a small teaser was shared by the variety show. The teaser had a hilarious reaction by Billie Eilish which went viral in no time.

As it happens, Yoo Jae Suk on the variety show You Quiz on the Block started talking about Jennie of BLACKPINK with Billie Eilish, when the American singer also said that she ‘loves’ her.

Later when Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho said that they were close friends with BLACKPINK’s Jennie and were like ‘oppa’ (a Korean word to denote older male figures used by women) to the K-pop star. Billie Eilish reacted with a hilarious reaction asking ‘Does she know?’ Her funny comeback soon went viral everywhere and fans found it really amusing.

Watch Billie Eilish’s hilarious reaction to Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho saying they are close to Jennie here:

It should be noted that You Quiz on the Block's new episode featuring Billie Eilish will premiere on June 26, 2024.

In other news, Jennie became the surprise host at Billie Eilish’s special listening event for her new album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT on June 18, 2024.

Jennie’s recent activities

Jennie also known as Jennie Kim is a charming rapper, singer, songwriter, and member of one of the biggest girl groups BLACKPINK.

She recently shared a special snippet from her upcoming music release, the diss track snippet was even taken by fans as seemingly connected to the K-pop star’s past with her former label YG Entertainment.

