Does SNSD's Choi Sooyoung want YoonA and Lee Junho to date? actress says THIS about King the Land pair

Choi Sooyoung, a member of Girls' Generation, spoke about YoonA and 2PM's Lee Junho in a recent interview. The actress revealed her thoughts about the couple's chemistry in the K-drama which netizens can not help but agree with. Choi Sooyoung spoke about her K-drama Not Others and her fellow group members and how well they are doing alongside the King the Land pair.

Does SNSD's Choi Sooyoung want YoonA and Lee Junho to date?

The Girl's Generation member proudly spoke about what her fellow member YoonA has done in the Korean drama King the Land. She sat for an interview with a media outlet and revealed, "The drama (King the Land) ended really well unfortunately we did not have the time to talk to each other. However, the director of the show Im Hyun Wook is the director I have worked with on the web drama A Person You May Know. We usually hang out together and grab a drink, so he once revealed he was working with one of my friends. When I found out it was YoonA, I was very happy ". Praising her members as well as YoonA for their work, she spoke about one of the most talked about topics among the netizens. The Not Others' actress jokingly said, "I watched King the Land every day, it was really beautiful. So I told her I also want to see you both dating each other (YoonA and Lee Junho)". She further added, "She was crying while watching Not Others".

The topic started to trend again right after her post-K-drama Not Others completion interview. Fans can not seem to hold back their excitement to see her ship the visual couple. They loved the way the Run On actress teased her dongsaeng and memes flooded over the X app (formerly Twitter).

Choi Sooyoung's recent activities

The Girls' Generation member recently appeared in the K-drama Not Others along with Jeon Hye Jin, Park Sung Hoon, and Ahn Jae Wook. The 10 episodes K-drama is about Kim Eun Mi played by Jeon Hye Jin a woman who gave birth to a daughter Jin Hee played by Choi Sooyoung during her high school and raised her all alone. Now in her forties, she is struggling to live with her daughter who is a police officer as the two do not get along well with each other.

