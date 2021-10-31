The dog names you pick will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK has been around for 5 years but seems like ages, from young trainees, the pop band alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have become powerhouses with their individual strengths and personalities. As a band, BLACKPINK has achieved heights only a few can imagine, they’ve collaborated with stars like Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and even Lady Gaga.

Their tracks like Lovesick Girls, How You Like That, Ice Cream and many more have become party anthems for every season. Not to forget their influential style and social media presence, they’ve achieved it all and more with the love from their cult-like fan following called BLINKS. If you often wonder who your BLACKPINK BFF would be, scroll down and take the quiz below, we’ll tell you which alum matches your personality!



