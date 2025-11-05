Doh Kyung Soo leaves Company Soosoo to join Ju Ji Hoon at Blitzway Ent ahead of The Manipulated premiere

Just 2 years after leaving SM Entertainment to set up his one-man agency, Company Soosoo, singer and actor Doh Kyung Soo has found himself a new home. On November 5, it was announced that the star has joined Blitzway Entertainment for the complete management of his acting, solo singing career, and involvement in EXO group activities.

His new label’s CEO shared with MK Sports, “We are very pleased to work with Doh Kyung Soo, a global artist who has been loved by K-pop fans around the world and an actor recognized for his talent both in Korea and abroad. Through our newly established music management system, we will fully support not only Doh Kyung Soo’s acting career but also his group and solo music activities,” reaffirming the plans for full-fledged artist management. Other artists under the Blitzway Entertainment roster include Ju Ji Hoon, Chun Woo Hee, Jung Ryeo Won, Moon Chae Won, Woo Do Hwan, Kwak Dong Yeon, Yoon Bak, Kim Woo Seok, Chae Jong Hyeop, and more.

It is believed that the singer-actor continues to have a 50 per cent stake in his former agency Company Soosoo, which he established with a former manager from SM Entertainment.

The announcement comes at the cusp of his promotions for his latest K-drama, The Manipulated, in which he stars alongside Ji Chang Wook. As An Yo Han, Doh Kyung Soo will take on his first-ever negative role, playing a man who orchestrates a devious plan against an ordinary worker, Kang Tae Joong, and puts him behind bars. He will have to fight off all attempts to be taken down as Ji Chang Wook presents his hunger for revenge.

Previously, it was announced that Doh Kyung Soo will be a part of EXO’s upcoming fan meeting on December 14, as well as the team’s preparations and release of a full-length album in the first quarter of 2026.

