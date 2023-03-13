Donatella Versace posts a picture with BIGBANG’s TOP, calls him a Versace superstar

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace recently took to her Instagram and shared a few glimpses from Versace’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show. While expressing her gratitude towards her very talented friends, Donatella shared some glamorous pictures where she can be seen posing with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa and Demi Moore. The aforementioned list also included K-pop idol and BIGBANG member TOP. TOP was seen posing alongside Donatella in an exquisite black trench coat that he paired with a magnificent black and turquoise shirt.

TOP debuted as a part of YG Entertainment’s boy band BIGBANG in 2006. Soon after its debut BIGBANG went on to become one of the most popular K-pop bands in the early 2000s. TOP was the main rapper of the group and had a massive fan following of his own. In the year 2010, while BIGBANG was on a brief hiatus, BIGBANG members TOP and G-Dragon teamed up to release their own album titled after their stage names GD & TOP. Besides his activities as an idol, TOP has actively participated in multiple acting projects. He received significant fame and recognition for his roles in ‘71: Into The Fire’ and ‘Commitment’.

Soon after the group’s debut and follow-up fame, TOP had started working on himself as a solo artist. Other than BIGBANG’s discography, TOP has also made appearances on other artists’ music videos. The aforementioned music videos include Red Roc's ’Hello’ and Lexy’s ‘Super Fly’. In his ‘Super Fly’ feature TOP was joined by group member Taeyang. TOP ‘s impact and influence was massive in his prime years. He was seen in movies, TV shows, popular music videos and was labelled one of the most popular idols of his time.

Military enlistment and departure from YG

TOP enlisted in the military in 2017. Before he could conclude his two years of mandatory service, TOP was involved in a case that interfered with his military commitments. He was finally discharged from the military in 2019. TOP ended his contract with YG Entertainment in 2022. He however is still part of BIG BANG and his membership is unaffected by his departure from YG.

