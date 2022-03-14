DONGKIZ’s Jaechan of ‘Semantic Error’ fame accused of school bullying; Agency clarifies stand

An anonymous post on Twitter began gaining attention over the weekend as the original poster wrote about DONGKIZ member Jaechan. The post claimed to reveal the real face of the artist who is gaining popularity because of his recent projects, the latest being his lead role in the Korean BL (Boys Love) show, ‘Semantic Error’. His agency, Dongyo Entertainment has refuted the claims and promised to take legal action.

According to the post, Jaechan has been accused of smoking electronic cigarettes during his school days. The poster has also claimed that the artist harassed female students, referencing his photos from elementary and middle school. They alleged that Jaechan was the most known bully of the school and disliked K-pop idol culture and their fans, before himself becoming one during his high school.

Now, the artist’s agency has responded to the claims, calling them false. They have checked the information with their artist and that they have previously checked about his background even before debut. They have filed a lawsuit against the spread of false information and notified that the legal process has begun. They have decided to take strict action without leniency and have asked for support from fans including relevant details be sent to their official email.

‘Semantic Error’ concluded its 8 episode course last week. Jaechan starred as Chu Sang Woo in the show, opposite former KNK member Park Seoham who has since enlisted in the military.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: 6 K-dramas that we’re looking forward to in March 2022 featuring ‘Soundtrack #1’ & ‘Pachinko’