'Don't be slow': BTS' V unknowingly advises Jinny's Kitchen 2 intern Go Min Si in new video; Watch

BTS' V, known for his charming presence and dedication, shared some heartfelt advice for Go Min Si, the new intern on Jinny's Kitchen 2. V, who previously served as an intern on the popular show, encouraged Go Min Si with a simple message, to not be slow.

As V takes a hiatus to fulfill his mandatory military enlistment, his encouraging words aim to inspire the newcomer to embrace the role with enthusiasm and efficiency.

BTS’ V’s advice for new intern at Jinny’s Kitchen 2

Recently, BTS' V shared some heartfelt advice for Go Min Si, who will be replacing him as the new intern in the second season of Jinny's Kitchen. In a video released by tvN, featuring Park Seo Joon, Na Young Seok PD, and BTS' V, the group celebrated V's birthday back in late 2023. During the celebration, Na PD asked V to offer some words of wisdom for the new intern who would take his place while he serves his mandatory military enlistment.

With his characteristic charm, V folded his arms and said, "To the future intern, I don't know who you are, don't be slow. You're going to have to be a bit quicker and make sure to do your job as the youngest newbie. I hope you are used to the job when I return." His playful yet sincere advice came as a highlight of the importance of diligence and adaptability in the fast-paced environment of Jinny's Kitchen.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that renowned K-drama actress Go Min Si would step into the role of the new intern for the show's second season. Fans are excited to see how Go Min Si will bring her own flair to the team, following in the footsteps of BTS' V. As the show gears up for its new season, V’s advice will undoubtedly resonate with Go Min Si as she navigates her new role in Jinny's Kitchen.

More details about Jinny’s Kitchen

Jinny's Kitchen (also known as Seojin's Korean Street Food) is a South Korean reality show that premiered on tvN and TVING on February 24, 2023, and streams internationally on Prime Video. The show is a spin-off of Youn's Kitchen and follows Lee Seo Jin as he opens a Korean street food restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico.

Season 2, set to air on June 28, 2024, takes the cast to Reykjavík, Iceland, to serve warm and spicy Korean dishes. The cast includes Lee Seo Jin, Jung Yu Mi, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and new intern Go Min Si.

