Don't Call Me Ma'am EXCLUSIVE: Kim Hee Seon, Han Hye Jin, Jin Seo Yeon reveal learnings in 40s and living as their roles

Don’t Call Me Ma’am or Because There’s No Next Life, as it’s called in Korean, is an ongoing K-drama about a group of friends. A slice-of-life story, it follows three women aged 41-year-old, whose lives are nothing like each other. Entering their forties after dedicating their lives to managing their families and their careers, they each have unfulfilled dreams they’d like to realize now. While one wants the high salary she once earned after managing her 2 kids, the other desperately wants a child of her own; meanwhile, the third remains unmarried and imagines what a perfect life it could be.

The show premiered on November 10, 2025, and has so far released eight episodes, available to watch on Prime Video’s Channel K, among others. Starring Kim Hee Seon, Han Hye Jin, and Jin Seo Yeon in the lead roles, it brings forth a promising cast comprising Yoon Bak, Heo Jun Seok, Jang In Sub, Han Ji Hye, Go Won Hee, and more.

Don’t Call Me Ma’am Interview

We chatted with the leading ladies from the Don't Call Me Ma'am lineup in an exclusive conversation, as they spoke about the lessons from the show that may hit too close to home, as well as their advice to others in similar situations as their characters on Don’t Call Me Ma’am. Kim Hee Seon plays Cho Na Jeong, a former TV home shopping host; Han Hye Jin portrays Koo Ju Yeong is a planning manager at an art center with a seemingly perfect life, and finally, Jin Seo Yeon embodies Lee Il Ri, a deputy editor-in-chief for a fashion magazine, who wishes to have a beautiful married life. Here’s what they had to say.

What is your biggest learning about motherhood or friendship that you take back from this project?

Kim Hee Seon: As I followed Na Jeong’s journey, I was reminded of how precious it is to have relationships you can lean on during times you simply can’t endure alone. As a mother and as a friend, I wanted to show how those shaky moments can ultimately be healed through connection and solidarity with others.

Han Hye Jin: That the life of a full-time mother, the life of a working mom, the choice to live single, or the choice to live as DINK (Double Income No Kids) – all of these paths are valid, valuable decisions.

Jin Seo Yeon: The biggest lesson I learned while filming Don't Call Me Ma'am is that whether you’re a mother or a friend, no one can be perfect. That made me realize how much more generous we need to be with one another. Instead of striving for perfection, what truly matters is learning to accept yourself as you are.

If you had to live in the shoes of your character for one day, how would you change their life?

Kim Hee Seon: Na Jeong always puts her family first, but if I lived her life for a day, I’d want to give her a little time just for herself. I think that time would help her regain strength and return to her family with even warmer energy.

Han Hye Jin: I’d want to shift Ju Young’s focus from what she doesn’t have to appreciating and finding joy in what she does have.

Jin Seo Yeon: If I lived Lee Il Ri’s life for a day, I would give her a moment to rest. I’d want her to pause what she’s doing, even briefly, and take time to take care of herself.

How does living in your 40s look for you? How is it similar or different from your character's life?

Kim Hee Seon: I see my forties as a time when I’m learning to find a bit more ease, both as an actor and as a mother. There are similarities with my character, but also differences. I try to consistently maintain balance so I don’t lose myself, and I think that may be where Na Jeong and I differ.

Han Hye Jin: In my forties, I try to do my best without being overly attached to the outcome. Like Ju Young, I also find it hard to openly share my worries or struggles with others. But unlike her, I don’t cling to things too much.

Jin Seo Yeon: I’m also living my forties, but I think I’ve managed to find a good balance in my life. What I share with my character is “passion for my work,” and what’s different is that I learned earlier on how to protect myself. So while playing Lee Il Ri, it sometimes felt like having a conversation with my younger self.

If you had one advice you'd like to give other women in their 40s or going through the same troubles as your characters, what would it be?

Kim Hee Seon: I’m not perfect either, and I live with my own worries every day. So rather than advice, I want to say this: “It’s okay to pause. Just don’t lose yourself completely.” Jo Na Jeong’s journey also began from that small bit of courage.

Han Hye Jin: I hope we can all free ourselves from other people’s expectations and the image we feel we must maintain.

Jin Seo Yeon: To women in their forties, and to anyone living a reality similar to Lee Il Ri’s, I want to say this: “Every day you’ve made it through is already something incredible.” Don’t focus only on becoming stronger – sometimes you need the courage to let yourself rest.

