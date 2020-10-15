Don't Look Up: Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet join Jennifer Lawrence in Adam McKay's film

Feast your eyes on the star-studded cast of Adam McKay's next outing Don't Look Up as Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Matthew Perry and more join Jennifer Lawrence in the Netflix comedy.

We're still trying to process the full confirmed cast of Adam McKay's next outing Don't Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan's inclusion being announced much earlier. Star-studded would be an understatement for Don't Look Up's cast as its jam-packed with major A-List power! From Oscar winners to a Friends cast member and even a Grammy-winning singer, Don't Look Up is shaping up to be nothing short of fabulous already!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, joining Lawrence in Don't Look Up will be Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel and Timothée Chalamet. As we've seen in The Big Short, Adam will be using several 'big name' cameos to add even more intrigue to the upcoming Netflix comedy. Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry and Tomer Sisley will also be making appearances on Don't Look Up. Besides helming and co-producing the highly-awaited project, McKay has also written the script with the storyline being centered on two low-level scientists who discover that a meteor will strike Earth in six months. Hence, the duo goes on a media tour to warn the world but instead are met with an unreceptive and unbelieving populace.

As for who will be playing the two scientists, we'll get to see the fresh pairing of DiCaprio and Lawrence for the very first time in Don't Look Up. Moreover, Production for Don't Look Up will kickstart from November 19 in Boston.

Now, this is how you announce a film!

