  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Don't MV: eAeon and RM perfectly encapsulate the essence of a millennial romance story in a soothing track

eAeon's melancholic vocals and RM's husky rap powers this heartbreaking song to its fate and finality.
3939 reads Mumbai Updated: April 30, 2021 04:10 pm
BTS RM at Melon Music Awards 2020 BTS' RM's new collab with eAeon is out now (Pic credit - News1)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

For fans who are familiar and well-versed with BTS' RM's solo music, are aware that RM is like a chameleon! He can camouflage his music and his voice to suit the mood and tone of the track. It is evident from his highly energetic rap performances for BTS and a more sombre and low-intensity approach for his solo music. BTS members are not just talented artists, but smart collaborators too. They know which are the artists that can bring out the best in them and hence, it is not surprising that BTS' RM and the talented indie artist eAeon have collaborated on a song of this nature.

'Don't' is a word, in fact, a complete sentence in itself, just like 'I'm'. The song begins with a bunch of flowers shown burning to a crisp. We see a girl and a boy running hastily, turning back in fear. One might wonder if someone is chasing them, but that mystery will be solved as we delve deeper into the song. We are introduced to their 'honeymoon phase' as eAeon narrates their love story, lyrically, in his beautiful voice. We see the couple enjoying their time together and are madly in love. RM's voice blends beautifully with eAeon's voice. His lyrics introduce the cracks in the 'madly in love' couple's relationship, them running away from their insecurities, their relationship and themselves!

What Colour Are Waves/ White as snow when they break/ Did you survive the drift okay/ Still as a pebble, could you stay/ In my small chimney, could you stay/ Don't take away the name only you know/ Useless Magic/ Detestable Wildflowers/ Stop, this isn't like you/ Just stay. You can see how beautifully RM has referenced metaphors to describe a breakdown of a relationship and how seamlessly the lyrics fit with the vocals of the song. Like a hand in glove and love in war, burnt crisp. Magical! A must listen to once and then many times over. 

You can check out the beautiful music video below:

ALSO READ: TEASER: eAeon explores love & loss in the intriguing teaser for his song Don't in collaboration with BTS' RM

Did you like Don't? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1,1theK YouTube

You may like these
BTS' RM gives us a sneak peek into his everyday life via a new BE Log; ARMY left endeared
BTS' V hopes ARMY make 'great memories this holiday'; RM relishes Tteokguk on Lunar New Year
Namjoon's Life Goes On husky vocals is the highlight in RM's Notes; Bangtan leader checks up on BTS ARMY
BTS: RM works out to Ariana Grande's Positions, leaves ARMY gushing with cute pickup line, reviews Sweet Home
BTS: RM debuts 'Ducktan Sonyeondan' while J Hope sports duck themed mask, V reveals waiting for snowfall
THROWBACK: When BTS leader RM donated a whopping 100 million towards developing art on his birthday