'Don't open…': BTS' RM sends internet into meltdown by sharing shirtless workout video with Chuseok wishes

BTS leader RM sent the internet into a meltdown after his unique Chuseok wish. RM is known for following his regular gym routine as he shares his daily planner on social media almost every day. The BTS member is all over social media once again with his shirtless video training in the gym. Read on to know how the fans reacted to his unique Chuseok greetings.

BTS' RM Chuseok wish with a shirtless workout video

RM has been updating his social media quite often. Being a multi-talented person, he previously flaunted his piano skills through Instagram stories by playing the Hayao Miyazaki theme from Howl's Moving Castle. Unlike this one, his recent story made huge noise on social media for his unique way of doing Chuseok greetings. On September 28, the Indigo singer shared a video on the fan community app where K-pop idols and fans usually interact.

On the lovely occasion of Chuseok, the three-day fall food harvest festival that is widely celebrated in South Korea, RM decided to wish BTS fans online in an unexpected way. In the video, he is seen working out diligently in the gym with no shirt on. He captioned the post as, "I hope you enjoy Chuseok, while I enjoy working out". This is not the first time something like this has happened, previously he took over the internet with a workout video doing pull-ups with no shirt on.

Fans' reaction to RM's shirtless workout video

This video has sent fans into a frenzy as they can not stop talking about it. Fans who have already watched the video are sending warning signs on the X app (formerly Twitter) to not open any notifications from the Weverse app. They trended, "Don't open Namjoon's notifications", along with, "Don't open Namjoon's Weverse post". This was their way of appreciating RM's beautiful physique.

Fans said this was the first time they have seen any idol wish Chuseok in this style and many were even anticipating a heartfelt message for this festival. This led fans to make hysterical memes about this situation.

The internet kept buzzing as fans shared exactly where they were watching the video, hiding their reactions in reality.

