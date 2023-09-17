'Don't want to get behind in trend': BTS' Jungkook shares plan for his TikTok account

Jungkook of BTS shared his experience of being on TikTok after accidentally leaking his own account to fans. BTS' Jungkook is all over the internet for his activities and posts on the app and fans are delighted to see him following K-pop trends. The BTS member also talked about his plans on the social media app.

BTS' Jungkook's plans on TikTok

During a recent interview with a radio show, Jungkook spoke about missing BTS members and the immense love he has received from ARMYs among other things. When asked about his TikTok account, the singer got all giggly saying it was an unexpected moment. The unplanned incident revealed his account to many fans worldwide and since it was now known to the public, the Seven singer decided to use it for official purposes. Knowing the influence of the app and how fast it works, Jungkook did not want to fall behind and so he planned on using it to learn things and catch up on all things trending. Jungkook said, "I don't want to get behind the trend. So maybe? You will see more from me on TikTok." Fans expressed excitement as they can not wait to see more content from their idol on the app.

Jungkook's recent activities

On September 15, The Euphoria singer took on the Smoke dance challenge, captivating fans by posting a dance video on an online fan community app and also on TikTok. The challenge is quite trending among K-pop idols and previously V had also shared his video on the same. Jungkook captioned the video, "I'm giving it a go too (editing was tough...)." His performance soon gripped the internet. Fans praised him for his exemplary dance moves. Known for his amazing performing skills, it was no surprise for the fans that the singer absolutely killed it.

Jungkook's TikTok journey

In August, the singer shared ENHYPEN members Jay and Jungwon's take on the Seven Dance Challenge on Weverse through TikTok. The singer revealed his username on the app unintentionally while praising ENHYPEN. Since then, he has been using it to post and hold live broadcast sessions with fans on the app.

