Doom At Your Service and Racket Boys witnesses slight increase in viewership ratings for Monday & Tuesday slot

The Monday-Tuesday evening dramas maintained similar viewership as the previous week. Read on to find out.

The Monday and Tuesday slot is dominated by two starkly opposite dramas! On one hand, we have the fantasy-romance drama, Doom At Your Service where a terminally ill woman (Tak Dong Kyung) falls in love with a celestial being, Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk) whose name literally means doom and how they try their best to salvage their relationship. On the other hand, we have Racket Boys, a fun and heartwarming sports drama which follows the growth of sixteen boys and girls and the challenges faced by the badminton club of their school. We have our weekly ratings update for these two dramas.

According to Nielsen Korea, Doom at Your Service achieved average nationwide ratings of 2.9 percent, which is a 0.5 percent increase from last week’s ratings of 2.4 percent. On the other hand, the June 21 broadcast of SBS’ Racket Boys garnered average nationwide ratings of 4.5 and 5.9 percent. This is a slight increase in ratings compared to last week’s score of 4.3, 5.0, and 4.7 percent.

Meanwhile, Seo In Guk will lend his amazing vocals to the last part of the original soundtrack of Doom At Your Service titled, 'In the Distant Future, We Are’. The song is written by a renowned lyricist Kim Eana who has written IU’s ‘Good Day’, ‘Nagging’ and ‘You & I’. The OST focuses on conveying the longing feelings of Myeol Mang towards Tak Dong Kyung and their star-crossed romance. This marks Seo In Guk's return to singing after three years too!

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Seo In Guk will sing for tvn’s Doom At Your Service OST marking his music comeback in three years

Are you excited to watch the penultimate episodes of Doom At Your Service? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch Doom At Your Service? Doom At Your Service is a fantasy romance drama between Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young that airs on tvN and Viki May 10 at 9 pm KST

Share your comment ×