Doom At Your Service Ep 1 & 2 RECAP: Top moments between Seo In Guk & Park Bo Young that got our hearts racing

Doom At Your Service premiered this week and it is already our favourite fantasy-romance comedy-drama on air right now! Read on to find out what happened.

Doom At Your Service finally premiered on Monday, May 10! The highly-anticipated fantasy-romance drama between a terminally ill woman, Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) and a mystical being, Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk), is already winning audiences hearts. In the first episode, Tak Dong Kyung discovers that she has cancer and has only 3 months to live. Frustrated, angry and unhappy, she calls upon doom to destroy the world. The call for doom awakens Myeol Mang, who promises to grant her a dying wish. Tak Dong Kyung thinks he is a creepy person and asks him to stay away from her, but he continues to make her believe that he really does have the power to grant her a dying wish. Towards the end of episode 1, a truck is about to hit Tak Dong Kyung and kill her on the spot. Myeol Mang promises her that he can stop this from happening if she takes his hand.

In episode 2, Tak Dong Kyung takes Myeol Mang's hand and he stops the truck from hitting her. She is enraged with him and slaps him. However, whenever she wishes for him to come, Myeol Mang appears in front of her, rescuing her out of tricky situations. Towards the end, Tak Dong Kyung's ex-boyfriend appears drunk, harassing her and begging for forgiveness. Myeol Mang swoops in as her knight in the shining armour and saves Tak Dong Kyung from an embarrassing situation, pretending to be her live-in boyfriend. Tak Dong Kyung takes Myeol Mang by surprise when she proposes that they live together for real. The next episodes promise us more Dong-Myeol moments and also the impending love triangle between Shin Do Hyun, Lee Soo Hyuk and Kang Tae Oh.

Here are the top moments between Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young in episodes 1 and 2 that had our hearts fluttering!

1. First meet

Tak Dong Kyung first bumps into Myeol Mang at the hospital and he instantly catches her in his arms. When he realises that she has been staring at him, he speaks her mind by saying, "I know I'm handsome". We stan a confident king!

2. When she finally takes his hand

Myeol Mang promises to save Tak Dong Kyung if she embraces her fat, that is takes her hand. Tak Dong Kyung, albeit reluctantly does take Myeol Mang's hand who saves her from the speeding vehicle approaching her. Wow!

3. A promise thread

Myeol Mang gives Tak Dong Kyung a red thread, promising to protect and shield her from any unforeseen danger in the future. He cutely reminds her that she needs to recharge it once in a while and call him and he will appear in front of her. Awww.

4. A Walk To Remember

Tak Dong Kyung gets a picture clicked of herself as a memorial for her death in future. Myeol Mang gives her company as they walk together, clutching Tak Dong Kyung's photo frame. That's sweet!

5. The Knight In The Shining Armour

Tak Dong Kyung's ex-boyfriend turns up drunk outside her house begging for forgiveness. Myeol Mang swoops in and saves Tak Dong Kyung from an embarrassing situation. Holding the ex-boyfriend by his collar, he tells 'yeobo' (sweetheart) to go inside, while he deals with the creepy boyfriend. We found ourselves swooning over Seo In Guk.

Doom At Your Service ep 3 and 4 premieres on May 17 and May 18 at 9 PM KST on tvN drama.

ALSO READ: Top 6 reasons why you should tune into Doom At Your Service TODAY

Are you liking Doom At Your Service? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×