Doom At Your Service EP 3 Preview: Shin Do Hyun & Lee Soo Hyuk’s romance takes flight as they kiss in the rain

The chemistry between Lee Soo Hyuk and Shin Do Hyun’s characters will see the light of the day in the show’s third episode. Check out the stills below.

The Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk fantasy romance drama ‘Doom At Your Service’ is already being loved by many fans. It premiered on May 10 and has released two episodes till now, as it airs on Monday and Tuesday every week. There were already some heart-fluttering moments between the lead couple, showcasing the magical chemistry they share, which had fans’ hearts racing. After building the setup, It’s now time to introduce new characters and storylines.

Today, on May 17, tvN released preview stills for episode three of the show ‘Doom At Your Service’ and it looks like it’s the start of a new relationship. It features Lee Soo Hyuk, who plays Cha Joo Ik, Tak Dong Kyung’s (Park Bo Young) colleague and a distraught Na Ji Na, played by Shin Do Hyun, who is a web novelist and our female lead’s best friend, also working in the same company. She’s also revealed to be Cha Joo Ik’s love interest.

In the stills released, we can see Na Ji Na sitting at the stairs, getting wet from the rain and looking distraught. She looks lonely and has her arms crossed in worry, not caring about the raindrops falling on her. We also see Cha Joo Ik offering her his umbrella although his face isn’t seen. In the second still we can see how his intense gaze filled with warmth and concern for Na Ji Na. His deep gaze on her and the gentle expression is as apparent as the water droplets on his hoodie - showcasing how he doesn’t mind giving away his comfort for her.

In the third still, we see the two characters share a kiss under the umbrella. From the curious and surprising look Na Ji Na had in the last still after Cha Joo Ik kissed her, viewers can make out that the kiss shared by them is rather sudden. The two actors look gorgeous in the stills together and viewers will get to see more of their chemistry in the latest episode. This will also be intriguing as their relationship is actually supposed to be a love triangle, and the third person hasn’t even appeared yet.

A production crew stated, “Today, the relationship between Cha Joo Ik and Na Ji Na will be revealed. The love triangle between Na Ji Na, Cha Joo Ik and Lee Hyun Kyu (played by Kang Tae Ho) that will give a different thrill from the lead couple’s romance will begin. Please look forward to it.”

‘Doom At Your Service’ is tvN’s latest fantasy-romance drama which stars Park Bo Young as Tak Dong Kyung and Seo In Guk as Myeol Mang. Tak Dong Kyung has been living an unfortunate life as an orphan and it turns worse when she’s diagnosed with a life-threatening disease, she gets all frustrated and angry and wishes destruction (doom) upon the world. It unintentionally calls Myeol Mang, a messenger between Gods and humans, who promises to grant her wishes. Dong Kyung seizes the opportunity and asks him to grant her 100 days so that she can live her life the way she wants to.

Studio Dragon is South Korea’s largest scripted television studio whose businesses involve everything from planning and development to financing, production, and distribution. The company was founded in 2016 as a division of CJ ENM Media Content and has created over 179 series with its team of 231 creative professionals, consisting of writers, directors, and producers. In the end of 2020, Studio Dragon will have produced 28 series for both Korea’s terrestrial and cable broadcasting networks, and Netflix. In addition to its recent global hit Netflix series, Crash Landing on You (2019), Studio Dragon is also credited in the creation of The Arthdal Chronicles (2019), Mr. Sunshine(2018), and Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (2016). The New York Times listed Stranger (2017) in The 10 Best Shows of 2017, while Mother (2018) was included in the official competition selection of the Cannes International Series Festival. The 10 Best Korean Dramas to Watch on Netflix, an article recently published by Time magazine, listed five Studio Dragon series: Crash Landing on You (2019), Mr. Sunshine (2018), Hi Bye, Mama! (2020), Signal (2016), and Stranger (2017). Studio Dragon, having established itsUS branch in early 2020, hopes to collaborate with leading global production companies to plan and produce local TV series for the global audience.

A fateful love story that’s bound to be doomed, ‘Doom At Your Service’s episode 3 will air today, May 17, at 9 PM KST, i.e. 5:30 PM IST. It will be available on Rakuten Viki shortly after the episode is aired.

Have you seen episode 1 and 2? How do you like the drama so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Studio Dragon

Share your comment ×