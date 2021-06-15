Doom At Your Service releases new OST featuring Davichi, All Of My Love

On June 14, the 5th OST All of My Love of the tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama Doom At Your Service sung by Davichi was released at 6 pm KST. All of My Love is a song that depicts the warm romance between Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young) and Myul Mang/Kim Sa Ram (Seo In Guk) with Davichi's voice accompanied by a delicate and emotional piano melody.

Davichi also participated in the process of songwriting for this OST, which has drawn more attention from fans. It is expected to touch the hearts of viewers with the romance of the main characters alongside Davichi's delicate expressive power contained in each word of the lyrics.

Doom At Your Service marks Davichi's third collaboration with MUSIC&NEW after the dramas Descendants of the Sun and The Beauty Inside. Davichi's Falling In Love, OST from The Beauty Inside, won the Hallyu Drama OST award at the 2019 Seoul International Drama Awards.

Other artists who have contributed to the OST of Doom At Your Service also include K-Pop group TXT, EXO’s Baekhyun, singer Gummy, Ailee and the male lead Seo In Guk himself, who is also an incredible singer with a successful music career in his own right. Decorated with some of the best songs in its OST, Doom At Your Service is enjoying supreme popularity as well as viewership ratings.

Are you watching Doom At Your Service? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Studio Dragon

