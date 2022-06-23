‘Doom At Your Service’, ‘Shopaholic Louis’, ‘Reply 1997’ & more: Which Seo In Guk drama should get a remake?

In 2012, Seo In Guk made his onscreen acting debut with a supporting role in KBS's ‘Love Rain’. According to him, his role in ‘Love Rain’ came at a time when he was feeling anxious about the life of an entertainer, and fueled his desire for acting. He landed his first leading role later that year, in cable channel tvN's nostalgic hit drama ‘Reply 1997’. Seo In Guk's portrayal of a teenage boy in unrequited love with his childhood best friend won praise from both audiences and critics.

He also starred in OCN's workplace drama ‘Squad 38’, playing a professional swindler. Seo In Guk called the role a turning point in his acting career, and he received favourable press reviews for his ease of transformation into multiple character personas. The drama became the highest rated drama for OCN, and Seo In Guk won a special award for his role at the 11th Asian TV Drama Conference.

In 2018, Seo In Guk starred in mystery melodrama ‘The Smile Has Left Your Eyes’, a remake of the 2002 Japanese television series ‘Sora Kara Furu Ichioku no Hoshi’. The drama reunited Seo with director Yoo Je Won, whom he had previously worked with in ‘High School King of Savvy’.

Seo In Guk had initially contemplated taking up the role but decided to join the project following numerous discussions with director Yoo. In May 2021, Seo In Guk made his small-screen return with fantasy romance drama ‘Doom at Your Service’ as the personification of destruction.

