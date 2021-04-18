Doom At Your Service star Seo In Guk looks enthralling as star Ballerino in a special cameo role in Navillera

tvN’s Navillera has revealed stills of Seo In Guk from the upcoming episode! Read on to find out.

Song Kang's Navillera is winning hearts worldwide! Navillera is a drama about dreams and aspirations and celebrating the sweet little moments of life. Song Kang plays Chae Rok, a ballet prodigy, who is going through a slump brought on by his familial circumstances. His grandfather Deok Chul, played by veteran actor Park In Hwan has always held dear to him, the dream of soaring like a ballerina. However, owing to worldly pressures, he hasn't even able to reconsider the dream, let alone give it a shot.

Earlier, Singer turned actor Seo In Guk was confirmed to make a cameo appearance in Navillera. Now tvN has released exclusive stills of Seo In Guk's cameo appearance. Seo In Guk will play the role of Hwang Hee, a graceful Ballerino who captivates the audience with his amazing aura. He is an incredible and graceful ballerino. Shim Duk Chool is starstruck by him and grows bashful in his presence.

Seo In Guk looks very handsome in a tasteful ensemble couple with a neat and charming hairstyle. He carries an aura of importance and is aware that the room is starstruck by his presence. Seo In Guk will be making a special appearance in episode 9 of Navillera. The next episode of Navillera airs on April 19 at 9 pm KST.

