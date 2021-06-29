Doom At Your Service trends on Twitter with emotional ending; Voted third most buzzworthy drama for June

Fans grieve the end of the Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer Doom At Your Service. Read on to find out.

It is finally over and we are running out of tissues! Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young's beautiful fantasy-romance drama, Doom At Your Service, finally reached its conclusion today on June 29. The tearjerker fantasy-romance drama was voted as one of the most successful melodramas of recent times. The drama was headlined by Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young, two of the biggest stars who were paired opposite each other for the first time. Park Bo Young played Tak Dong Kyung, a terminally ill woman who falls in love with Myeol Mang, a celestial being whose name means doom!

The drama had a fairly successful run throughout its run time averaging between 2 to 4 percent ratings! However, the drama was certainly a huge hit amongst fans worldwide as it ranked as the third in the list of the Most Buzzworthy Dramas of June! Not just that, Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young ranked at number 5 and number 6 spot respectively in the Most Buzzworthy Drama Actors for the 4th week of June 2021! The drama also took over top Twitter trends as fans shared some of their favourite moments and memories from the drama.

Be rest assured, we aren't going to spoil the drama for our readers who haven't watched the episode yet! Doom At Your Service will be replaced by Seo Hyun Jin and Kim Dong Wook starrer, You Are My Spring. You Are My Spring is a healing romance drama about a group of people who live in a building that haunts the gruesome memories of a past murder. Although they are 'adults,' they still hold their seven-year-old selves in their hearts. You Are My Spring will air Monday and Tuesday at 9 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

