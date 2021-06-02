Doom At Your Service's leads Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young reign over most buzzworthy Drama & Actor list

Once again, tvN’s Doom at Your Service has dominated the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors! Read on to find out.

What are the factors that indicate that a drama is truly loved by the audiences? Ratings, word of mouth, reviews, a good buzz? Well, to be honest, a combination of all of the above factors. We have some good news for fans of the Seo In Guk and Park Bo Young starrer drama, Doom At Your Service. Doom at Your Service has dominated the rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas and actors and ranked the most buzzworthy drama for the third consecutive week.

Yes, you read it right! For the third consecutive week, Doom at Your Service topped the Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. For the unversed, the company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon. Not only did Doom at Your Service remain number 1 on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the week of May 24 to 30, but its lead actors Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk also came in at number 1 and number 3 on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members respectively.

Doom At Your Service is heating up having reached the halfway mark for their runtime. Myeol Mang (Seo In Guk) is determined to protect Tak Dong Kyung (Park Bo Young). Their romance is blossoming as they both take a step towards each other, however, the time bomb is ticking, sealing the deal on Tak Dong Kyung's ill fate as her impending death looms large on her. Doom At Your Service airs every Monday and Tuesday at 9 pm KST.

