Doona!: Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong showcase irresistible chemistry in NEW teaser stills

The Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong starrer much-anticipated drama Doona! released a fresh set of stills on October 11 which revealed the bubbling relationship between the two. The sizzling romantic tension in the drama is palpable. Doona! is an upcoming Netflix romantic drama which will be released soon this month.

Doona! new stills reveal irresistible chemistry

With every new teaser that the show is revealing, fans are becoming more and more eager to finally watch this drama. The recent stills released, reveal the romance that is building up between Bae Suzy’s Lee Doo Na and Yang Se Jong’s Won Jun. In the first picture, the main protagonists can be seen standing in an alley with tungsten lighting as Won Jun hovers over Lee Doo Na and seemingly they are about to kiss. There is no distance between them as they stand close to each other. In another photo, we see Bae Suzy holding Yang Se Jong’s hand affectionately as she looks at him with her puppy eyes. He also looks back at her with a warm and light-hearted smile. In one of the stills, the two characters are standing next to each other and they continue to look at the wide blue ocean in front of them. Lee Doo Na and Won Jun can’t seem to keep away from each other and always end up following the other person. The caption along with the photos reads, ‘Misunderstandings to curiosity, curiosity to a fluttering heart, a fluttering heart to greed. The moment when youth from two different universes fall for each other'.

Doona! release date and summary

Doona! is all set to release on October 20 and will be airing on Netflix. The drama tells the story of a former K-pop idol, Lee Doo Na who has retrieved herself from the world. She was once popular and so wherever she goes she gets attention from people. Won Jun is a warm University guy who moves into her shared house and can’t resist her charms. Things slowly start to build up between the two.







