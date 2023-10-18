Doona!: Bae Suzy as ex-K-pop idol and Yang Se Jong as warm student; know more about characters

Doona! is all set for its release this week and the Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong starrer has managed to create hype around itself with its cast and teasers. In the snippets that have been released, we see the two main characters coming closer to each other and getting comfortable around each other. The sizzling chemistry is something that everyone is looking forward to.

Doona!: Bae Suzy as Lee Doo Na and Yang Se Jong as Lee Won Jun

The upcoming drama Doona! will feature Bae Suzy as Lee Doona and Yang Se Jong as Lee Won Jun. Lee Doo Na was a very well-known face as she was the face of a popular idol group. She was once one of the most popular celebrities in Korea. Due to some reasons, the idol had to back away and she started living a normal everyday life. Doo Na conserved herself from the world and started living in her own world, secluded. Though she left her idol life, the fame doesn’t leave her. She gets stared at and talked about despite her abandoning her previous life.

Won Jun is a warm and loving university student. He is a fan of Doona’s group and she is his bias. He moves into her shared house and they start living together. Won Jun can’t seem to keep away from her enigma and starts breaking her walls down to get into her life. Doona too starts opening up and accepts him more. There is obvious chemistry between them and they can’t seem to keep away from each other.

Doona!: Release date and cast

The drama is scheduled to release on October 20 on Netflix. Along with Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong, Park Se Wan, Kim Do Han and Kim Min Ho are part of the star-studded cast. The drama is directed by Lee Jung who has previously created hits like Crash Landing On You and Romance is a Bonus Book.

