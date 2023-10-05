Doona! Bae Suzy’s walls slowly come down as Yang Se Jong creeps into her heart in new stills

Much anticipated romantic drama Doona! will be released soon and new stills released on October 5 have fans excited with pictures of the two characters coming closer to each other. The caption read that Won Jun slowly approaches Lee Doo Na who had hidden herself from the world.

Doona! teaser stills reveal developing connection between Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong

As the release date for Doona! comes nearer, the teasers give us hints as to what to expect from the main couple of the drama. The new stills show Won Jun resting his head on Lee Doo Na's shoulders and hugging her from the side, indicating that the two slowly come close to each other. They also reveal the two characters going on about their daily lives. Bae Suzy's character can be seen reading a book and looking out the window. As Lee Doo Na walks around, the former K-pop idol receives stares from the public. Stills of Won Jun played by Yang Se Jong shows him wearing a warm smile. The latest stills also reveal the characters that actors Park Se Wan and Kim Do Wan would be playing. Park Se Wan looks excited and full of energy in the new pictures while Kim Do Wan stares at someone angrily. The images add to the mystery of the drama and increase our expectations from this project.

Summary, release date and more details on Doona!

Doona! is a romance drama that is scheduled to release on October 20th. The story revolves around an ex–K-pop idol, Lee Doo Na and a university student Won Jun. Lee Doo Na lives in a shared house and Won Jun joins in as a housemate. She keeps to herself and hides away from the world until Won Jun walks into her life and adds his warmth. As the two start living together, he gets attracted to her mysterious self. There is sizzling chemistry between the two and Won Jun can’t seem to keep himself away from her enigma.

