Doona! Early Review: Bae Suzy has Yang Se Jong whipped in amusing, enticing love tale

Name: Doona!

Premiere date: 20 October 2023

Cast: Bae Suzy, Yang Se Jong, Lee Yu Bi, Park Se Wan, Shin Ha Young, Kim Do Wan

Director: Lee Jeong Hyo

Writer: Jang Yoo Ha (based on the webtoon The Girl Downstairs by Min Seong Ah)

Number of episodes: 9

Genre: Romance

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Doona! Plot

Based on a popular webtoon, The Girl Downstairs by Min Seong Ah, Doona! brings life to the characters of Lee Doona, played by Bae Suzy, and Lee Wonjun, embodied by Yang Se Jong. The story, helmed by director Lee Jeong Hyo, the star mind behind the magic of romance shows like Crash Landing on You and Romance Is a Bonus Book, it banked on a tried and tested formula for stardom. Doona! follows the story of a now-retired K-pop idol with a not-so-pleasant personality and a warm, easy-going college-goer, who end up sharing houses.

First thoughts on Doona!

Doona! seemed to have been taken on with success in mind, thanks to all its ticked boxes- a star cast, dependable maker, and a beloved story. This is why my first reaction to knowing that it was spread across 9 episodes, was an imminent surprise as I’d been looking forward to a weekend dunked in the mystical romance of the two. 9 episodes presented a high possibility of viewers binge-watching the show through the night.

Doona initial review

Bae Suzy was probably the best pick for the role of Lee Doona, and I say that with much conviction, thanks to her long-running catch-hold on the Korean audiences and subsequently the global fans. Be it her past career with Miss A and her solo endeavors, as well as her overall haute presence in the industry. Right from the get-go, one can see her melting into the skin of Lee Doona and pulling off the blunt pop star role with experienced ease. Yang Se Jong’s acting return, on the other hand, was an unexpected casting which seemed to make sense after watching the show for a bit. Although much older than his character, his ability to pull off various expressions makes him the right fit for the naive college kid.

The story goes right in with a page from the 2023 KCON JAPAN performances and knocks off multiple K-drama cliches. They blend in with the storyline and it’s left to be seen if their overuse helps or crashes the show. With scenes of romance brewing and honey-dripping dialogues, it seems to be only a matter of time before even more tried-and-tested formulae do the deed for Doona! For now however, I think it’s a fun watch which may go either ways with the audiences.

