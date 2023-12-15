Doona fame Yang Se Jong in talks to lead webtoon based drama The Hooligans

Actor Yang Se Jong, renowned for his roles in Doona! and Still 17 (also known as Thirty but Seventeen), has reportedly been cast in a lead role for the upcoming webtoon-based drama titled The Hooligans. Widely recognized as a notable South Korean actor and model, Yang Se Jong initially gained fame for his portrayal as a young chef in the 2017 romance drama Temperature of Love.

This particular performance not only earned him widespread acclaim but also secured three Best New Actor awards at prestigious ceremonies, including the SBS Drama Awards, Baeksang Arts Awards, and the 6th APAN Star Awards.

Yang Se Jong for The Hooligans

As reported by SPOTV News on the 15th, Yang Se Jong is set to star in the upcoming drama series The Hooligans. Directed by Kang Yun Sung, known for his work on The Outlaws, Big Bet, and more, this new webtoon-based series, also known as Fine, is scheduled to debut on OTT platform providers. The Hooligans, originally popularized by the Kakao webtoon from 2014 to 2015, is gearing up for production, with filming expected to commence in the second half of 2023. The target release date for the drama is set for the second half of 2024.

This new K-drama unfolds the narrative of individuals engaged in treasure excavation as a means to break free from poverty and distance themselves from a life of dealing with counterfeit goods.

Set against the backdrop of the 1970s, an uncle and his nephew, enticed by a proposal to venture to the West Sea, embark on a treasure hunt to escape their existence as sellers of fake merchandise. Initially, Ji Chang Wook and Ryu Seung Ryong were under consideration for roles in the series. Ji Chang Wook was slated to portray Hee Dong, who, along with his uncle Gwan Seok (played by Ryu Seung Ryong), takes on various odd jobs. However, it has been confirmed that Ji Chang Wook has declined the role at present.

More about Yang Se Jong

Yang Se Jong was previously seen in the hit Netflix romance drama Doona! starring Bae Suzy. Doona! is a 2023 South Korean web series based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Min Song Ah.

The story revolves around Lee Doo Na, a former member of the girl group Dream Sweet, who unexpectedly leaves the group and finds herself living in the same shared house as Won Jun, a college student. Mistaking him for a sasaeng (toxic, obsessive) fan, Doo Na and Won Jun, who is unaware of her celebrity status, become intrigued by each other. Yang Se Jong portrays the character Lee Won Jun, an incredibly ordinary college student with a warm and pure heart, providing a comforting space for Doo Na.

